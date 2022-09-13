YAKIMA, Wash.-

The Yakima Fire Department released its statistics for calls responded to in July and August.

Here's the monthly breakdown for calls by type and number.

JULY:

Rescue and Emergency Medical Services: 805

Motor Vehicle Accidents: 69

All Fires: 53

Structure Fires: 14

Vehicle Fires: 4

Total Calls: 1071

AUGUST:

Rescue and Emergency Medical Services: 782

Motor Vehicle Accidents: 84

All Fires: 55

Structure Fires: 4

Vehicle Fires: 19

Total Calls: 1016