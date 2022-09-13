YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Fire Department released its statistics for calls responded to in July and August.
Here's the monthly breakdown for calls by type and number.
JULY:
Rescue and Emergency Medical Services: 805
Motor Vehicle Accidents: 69
All Fires: 53
Structure Fires: 14
Vehicle Fires: 4
Total Calls: 1071
AUGUST:
Rescue and Emergency Medical Services: 782
Motor Vehicle Accidents: 84
All Fires: 55
Structure Fires: 4
Vehicle Fires: 19
Total Calls: 1016
