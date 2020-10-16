YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) was called to the 200 block of South 10th Street at 12:40 am today, Friday, in response to a fire involving a boarded-up residential building.
First-arriving crews attacked the fire and searched the building.
“The Yakima Fire Department treats every building as if someone may be inside until it is searched and cleared,” said YFD Shift Commander Jennifer Norton.
No one was found inside. However, there was evidence that people had been living in the building, possibly illegally.
Fire crews remained on scene for just over two hours, investigating and putting out hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
The fire completely damaged the building’s interior. The initial dollar loss is estimated at $100,000.
YFD was assisted at the scene by Yakima Training Center, Cascade Natural Gas, Pacific Power and Belford Construction.