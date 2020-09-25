Yakima Fire Department responds to three separate brush fires Thursday evening

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Fire Department crews responded to three brush fires Thursday night near the 16th Avenue off-ramp from SR 12 westbound.
The largest of the fires measuring about 2,500 square feet.
Firefighters were alerted to the larger fire at 9:30 pm last night. Crews then found a small fire about 100 yards west of the main fire. The third fire was found about 300 yards to the east.
No injuries were reported.
The first calls YFD received indicated embers were coming up to the roadway and median of SR 12. Fortunately, the median did not catch fire.
The cause of the fires is under investigation.