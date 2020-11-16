Yakima Fire Department responds to two structure fires in a span of 40 minutes

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to two structure fires in a span of about 40 minutes early Monday morning, November 16th.
The first fire was reported at 3:05 am Monday and involved an apartment building at 20 Staff Sergeant Pendleton Way. The fire was located in a second floor storeroom. The use of fire extinguishers helped slow the spread of fire prior to crews arriving on scene.
All residents safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes, but stayed on scene for almost an hour for smoke removal.
The estimated dollar loss is $15,000 due to damage to the storeroom and its contents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Yakima Police Department and Yakima Training Center Fire Department assisted at the scene.
During this incident, three YFD engines were dispatched to the 1100 block of South 17th Avenue at 3:48 am, where a fire was reported at a residential home. The occupant safely evacuated and is being assisted by the Red Cross.
First-arriving crews extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. Firefighters remained on scene for nearly three hours completing overhaul and monitoring the attic area for hotspots.
No injuries were reported.
The estimated dollar loss is $50,000. All contents were lost in the fire. The home sustained 50 percent damage throughout.
The cause is believed to be accidental.
The Yakima Training Center Fire Department assisted YFD at the scene.