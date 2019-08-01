YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department is finding a new way to connect with the community. The department has revamped its website to be more interactive.
"If you want to find out what station would respond to where you live, you can do that. What it does is it pulls up this interactive map that has all the departments and fire station districts," said Chief Aaron Markham, Yakima Fire Department.
The website was redesigned for better access to firefighters.
"Most of the time when we are out in the public, we are already responding to a call we have been notified we need to go to or we maybe doing a pre-fire plan. We are staged at the station waiting for that next call so we're inviting members of the community to visit us at the station," said Chief Markham.
You'll even be able to see what emergencies firefighters are working on.
"When you go onto the department you can go and see at the very bottom the current calls that they're on and it refreshes every twenty to thirty seconds," said Chief Markham.
It's important to know that just because a fire station is near you, you should still wait for first responders to get to you.
"If you are transporting a patient or ever transporting yourself, the time you're driving from when you leave to when you get to a fire station, something could happen in between," said Chief Markham.
In the future they hope to improve the website even more, by adding pictures and individual firefighters so you can see who's taking care of your emergencies.