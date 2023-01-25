Yakima fire district asks for community comment on Naches annex

NACHES, Wash. - As it considers annexing Naches into its district, the Yakima County Fire District 3 Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing at its fire station on February 6 to hear community comments. The fire station is at 101 W 2nd St in Naches.
Anyone who is interested in providing written comment should send it to the station before February 1. Anyone who is interested will be able to speak regarding the annexation.
The hearing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
