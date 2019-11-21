YAKIMA, WA- In Yakima there has already been one deadly fire caused by a space heater.

Yakima Fire Department firefighters said they expect to respond to more space heater related and candle related fires this holiday season.

Jennifer Norton, Shift Commander with YFD says one of the most important things to keep in mind when using a space heater is NOT to use extension chords.

"We recommend and the manufacture recommends that you plug them in directly to an outlet so don't use extension chords and don't use the power strips and things like that they do draw a lot of power so they can over load those very quickly," said Shift Commander Norton.

It is also recommended to keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can catch fire.

Shift Commander Norton says if you are using extension chord around your home to make sure it does not have any cracks, it is not coiled or put under a rug because it can heat up and cause a fire.

With the holidays coming up YFD says Christmas, Christmas Eve and New Years are the three highest days for candle fires in the year.

If you have a real Christmas tree in your home make sure it has enough water because a dry tree can go up in flames very quickly.