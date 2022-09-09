YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima firefighters got to the point on Friday after being called to help rescue a porcupine.
Firefighters were called out to the 800 block of N 2nd St to help Yakima Animal Control removing a porcupine from a tree in the alley.
After trying to get the not so furry animal down, it found a shady place to spend it's time under the fire truck.
They were able to remove it and was taken by Yakima Animal Control.
