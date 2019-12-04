SPOKANE, WA - Gerardo Maderos Loreto was resentenced to 33 years in prison for mailing a letter trying to hire someone to murder his ex-girlfriend in exchange for a pound of meth, while he was serving a sentence for violating a protection order involving said ex-girlfriend.

34-year-old Loreto, of Yakima, was resentenced following conviction after a three-day jury trial in May 2017, for soliciting murder for hire and attempt and conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Loreto, a Norteno gang member, was serving a state prison sentence for violating a protective order prohibiting contact with his ex-girlfriend. Despite protective order and while in prison, Loreto mailed a letter trying to hire someone to murder his ex-girlfriend in exchange for a pound of meth.

While awaiting resentencing, Loreto then unsuccessfully tried to escape from jail.

United States Attorney Hyslop said, “Loreto callously put a price on another human’s life when he solicited another individual to kill his ex-girlfriend. Thanks to the excellent work of our law enforcement partners, Loreto is now serving a lengthy prison sentence."