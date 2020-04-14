YAKIMA, WA - The safety and health of our community are always of the utmost importance to us at the Yakima Greenway. As such, we are taking the concerns associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) very seriously and continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation.

The Yakima Greenway staff are encouraging everyone to continue practicing social distancing while on the Greenway trails and to follow the personal hygiene recommendations made by the CDC. While enjoying the Greenway parks and trails, we encourage you to come prepared with your hand sanitizer, and picnic table covers.

Event status as of today, April 13, 2020:

Park reservations for May and June are still scheduled.

The KIDS Fish-In at Sarg Hubbard park has been moved to Saturday June 6, 2020.

The Gap2Gap scheduled for May 30 has been postponed to a later date.

Yakima Kiwanis Rock the Gap dinner/concert scheduled for the evening of May 30, 2020 has been canceled.

Like us on Facebook to stay up to date on events and any cancellations that are announced in the future. We appreciate your continued support of your Yakima Greenway and hope to see you on the trail soon!