Yakima Greenway hosts 13th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Greenway will host the annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving, starting at 8 a.m.
According to Greenway Director Kellie Connaughton, more than 400 people are registered for the race, which is a new record for participants in the event's 13 years.
The race starts at Sarg Hubbard Park and will head north to Sunrise Rotary Park and cross under the train tracks. The race starts at 9 a.m. but before the 5k, there's going to be a costume contest and Mayor Deccio is going to pardon a turkey!
If you haven't registered for the race, you can still register before the event between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Participation is free for children under 12 years old. $15 for adults and $10 for youth.
“We really appreciate everyone's support," Connaughton said. "One hundred percent of the funds go directly to the maintenance and operations funds for the Yakima Greenway and Camp Prime Time, two very, very important nonprofits here in our community."
Camp Prime Time is for children with special needs. The place gives them the opportunity to have experiences in nature that they would not normally be able to have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.