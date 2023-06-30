YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Greenway Trail said in a Facebook post for the public to avoid the area for safety and keeping clear for fire departments due to the recent fires between Sarg Hubbard Park and Sherman Park.
The hiking trail said to use an abundance of caution when on the trail and to stay on the trail. They also said to avoid dry grass, wooded areas and paths to the river.
Yakima Greenway Trails also said to call 911 upon seeing anything unusual.
