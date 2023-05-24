YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity (YVPHFH) will dedicate its 201st home built on Friday, May 26.
The community is invited to the dedication at 3 p.m. at 1416 W. Madison Avenue in Sunnyside. According to a YVPHFH press release the dedication ceremony will include a discussion on the latest completed home build and its impact on the Yakima community.
YVPHFH has helped over 200 families in the Yakima Valley since 1984 according to today's press release. Anyone interested in volunteering, donating or sponsoring a build should contact Meloney Rosen at 509-453-8077.
