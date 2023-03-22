YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima won the Central Washington Best Tasting Water Contest on March 14.
Yakima’s water now advances to the AWWA Section contest in May, which will be held in Kennewick.
The contest was sponsored by the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and included entries from Yakima, Walla Walla, Richland, Pasco as well as the Nob Hill Water Association according to a press release from the City of Yakima.
“This was a great job by all our dedicated employees,” said Interim Water/Irrigation Manager Mike Shane. “They work hard to make sure we are providing safe, high-quality and great tasting drinking water to our customers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.