YAKIMA, WA - As of March 31st, Yakima Health District's mobile vaccine clinics will not be available.
Since the opening of the FEMA Community Vaccine Center (CVC), the Yakima Health District has administered nearly 65,000 vaccine doses.
The decision to close mobile clinics comes after the Yakima Health District has seen an increase in the availability of vaccine clinics in the area and the demand from mobile clinics has declined.
YHD plans to have community-based events throughout the coming months to encourage community members to attend and get vaccinated.
YHD encourages community members to visit mobile clinics before the end of the month for their COVID-19 vaccines. They offer Pfizer first, second and booster doses to anyone 5-years and older. The booster dose to anyone 12 and older.
After March 31st, vaccines will still be available in local clinics and pharmacies. For an updated list, you can visit www.yakimavaccines.org.
Nathan Johnson, Emergency Response Coordinator with YHD says, "We are thankful for the opportunity to work in a partnered approach to deliver COVID-19 vaccine equitably across the country."
As of March 21st, 70.3% of individuals 5 years and older in Yakima County have received their first dose, 62.7% are fully vaccinated.
Additionally, 44.2% of individuals 12 years and older have received their booster dose, in Yakima County.
"Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines will remain crucial in the future to provide the highest level of protection against COVID-19," says the Yakima Health District.
You can find additional information on the Yakima Health District's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.