YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District will host an online press conference for all local media in partnership with Yakima Public Affairs Channel (YPAC) and City of Yakima to provide updates on the current COVID-19 efforts in Yakima County. Ten minutes of Q&A will follow the presentation.
The updates will be cablecast live and streamed live on social media for the media and public viewing. The Yakima Health District Media Updates will run live on Y-PAC Channel 194 on the Charter Upper Yakima Valley cable system and will stream live on City of Yakima’s Facebook page, the Yakima Health District Facebook page, and the Yakima Valley Emergency Management Facebook page. The Yakima Health District Media Updates will also be available for replay on the Y-PAC Schedule page.
The online press conferences will be also be available:
April 7, 2020
2:00pm – 2:30pm English
2:30pm – 3:00pm Spanish