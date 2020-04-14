YAKIMA, WA - This week the Yakima Health District launched a dual-language online toolkit and informational website to help community partners share consistent messages about the current recommendations regarding COVID-19. The organization was concerned that resources—specifically those aimed at our monolingual, Spanish-speaking residents—were limited.
“We recognized early that the information being shared on the state and even federal level was missing a key segment of our local community,” says Lillian Bravo, Director of Public Health Partnerships at the Yakima Health District. “Several amazing local community organizations stepped up and developed materials to share with their stakeholders. However, it was challenging to develop a coordinated effort with events changing so rapidly.”
The toolkit includes flyers, social media images and recommended posts, talking points, and a video to share. The message is simple – if you don’t need to work, stay home. When home, wash hands and sanitize surfaces. If you need to go out, stay 6 feet away from others and wear a face covering.
Bravo praised local partners like La Casa Hogár and the Latino Community Fund for their help in bridging the communication gap and said she hopes the resources developed will aid in their communication efforts. She also thanked the Yakima Valley Community Foundation for their support in hiring translators and assisting in the launch of the toolkit and messages in local media, as well as the local media for their support in helping spread the campaign message.
The District welcomes other community partners to use the site to post tools or links to tools they have created to help spread the message. They also encourage as many people and organizations as possible to use the tools to help spread the message among their employees, friend, neighbors, and relatives to ensure we are making the most of the stay-at-home orders and stopping the spread of COVID-19.
The English version of toolkit and messages can be found at yakimatogether.org and the Spanish version is available at yakimajuntos.org. Questions regarding COVID-19 can be directed to the Washington State Department of Health Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-525-0127.