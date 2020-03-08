YAKIMA, WA- Sunday the Yakima Health District released a statement in regard to the presumptive positive coronavirus case in Kittitas County. a presumptive positive case is a commercial lab confirmed COVID-19 case that is pending verification from the Washington State Department of Health lab.
Yakima Health District identifes possible exposure site for COVID-19
The Health District is saying they have been notified of several individuals who have been in close contact with the presumptive positive case in Kittitas County. As apart of their investigation they have identified a possible exposure site where multiple group events have occurred. That site is the Yakima Valley Square and Dance Center which was closed Saturday to be disinfected.
The health district is asking anyone who has attended events at the Yakima Valley Square and Dance Center between February 22nd and March 7th to monitor themselves for symptoms which include fever cough and shortness of breath. If you begin to experience those symptoms contact your primary care provider for testing and guidance on how to self-manage symptoms at home.
