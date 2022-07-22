YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District is reminding the community of its cooling locations for people to cool down at as temperatures are expected past 104 degrees at the end of July. People without air conditioning or anyone else who needs it can stop by during hours of operation.
The Yakima Valley Mall and all Yakima Valley Libraries locations are all acceptable cooling-off locations. Additionally, the Wesley United Methodist Church will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week of July 25.
