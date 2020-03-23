YAKIMA, WA - Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer of the Yakima Health District Sunday night issued a Stay at Home Order for all Yakima County residents.

The Stay at Home Order states that residents of Yakima County must remain at their place of residence, except as needed for essential travel such as for food, medications and medical care and for jobs that maintain continuity of operations of critical infrastructure sectors. The order will go into effect immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

“As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in our community and statewide, it is critical that all residents follow the order to stay home except when necessary.” said Dr. Everson. “Limiting interpersonal interactions is a proven strategy to slow the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable members of our community. This order has been implemented in recognition that if we don’t take drastic action now, there will be a day in which our healthcare system is overwhelmed and we will not be able to provide critical medical care to the most vulnerable in our community.”

Essential services will remain open. Essential services include:

• Gas stations

• Pharmacies

• Food (grocery stores, convenience stores, food banks, take-out and delivery restaurants)

• Banks

• Laundromats/laundry services

• Essential state and local government functions (law enforcement, utilities and other offices that provide government programs and services) For organizations that must remain open to provide essential services, every effort should be made to have employees work from home.

If working from home is not an option, employers must ensure:

• Proper social distancing (at least 6 feet between individuals)

• Frequent sanitization of common areas

• Frequent handwashing opportunities for employees

• All sick employees, for any reason, stay at home to slow the spread of disease Additional information regarding essential services and jobs is forthcoming.

To report business noncompliance, call the Yakima Health District at 509-249-6508.