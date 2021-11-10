Yakima Health District Recommends To Vaccinate Your Children Before The Holidays

YAKIMA, WA - Since the holidays usually involve large family gatherings, the Yakima Health District wants to encourage families to get their children vaccinated.
The health district says there are still a high number of positive cases in Yakima County.
According to the Department of Health, case rates for teenagers 19 and under have averaged about 425 infections per 100,000 people between October 10th through the 24th.
The Health District says the best thing to do is try to prepare for the holidays.
"The holidays are coming up and the best way to prepare for up coming holidays and celebrations is by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and also against the flu too because we are in flu season as well" said Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez the Communications Specialist for The Yakima Health District.
YHD has a list of dates on its website helping people determine when they will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they get their vaccination on specific dates, just to make it a bit easier to protect yourself and others around you.
"But we do know that the vaccine is safe and affective and reduces severe illness, hospitalization and death. And we want to continue all doing out part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community" said Badillo-Sanchez.
Yakima School District says they have coordinated vaccine clinics for their staff, students and family members on November 15th.
Right now, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital says they have not received any child doses for the vaccine that they requested but they are hopeful it is coming in soon so they can schedule appointments.