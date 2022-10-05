Yakima Health District upgrades crosswalk to increase community safety

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Building Resilient Inclusive Communities (BRIC) program has been working with state health departments to address health risk factors like food security and safe physical activity access, according to the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, who took part in implementing the program, along with multiple divisions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Washington state Department of Health gave the Yakima Health District BRIC funding to increase safe physical activity access in high-need areas. YHD was awarded $10,000 for the installation of a Solar Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) for Fair Avenue and Race Street pedestrian crossing. The installation is meant to help with safe crossing by increasing visibility and awareness, while also encouraging an active lifestyle for community members.
The community has reportedly raised concern for pedestrians there, according to the press release from YHD. The Federal Highway Administration has reported RRFBs can reduce pedestrian crashes by 47% and increase yield-to-pedestrian rates by 98%.
“Having two schools and a park creates lots of activity. As important as exercise is, so is safety to and from the home,” said YHD Community Health Specialist Jessica Van Doren. “Having an RRFP installed at this location will provide safe crossing for Washington Middle School and Adams Elementary students as well as Martin Luther King Jr. Park visitors. We are proud to have been able to assist in addressing local community members’ needs.”
Community organizations, schools, agencies and local municipalities can apply for BRIC grant funding through the YHD. Program guidelines are available online. If you qualify for BRIC funding, contact Jessica.vandoren@co.yakima.wa.us.
