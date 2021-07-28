YAKIMA COUNTY, WA- The Yakima Health District is seeing an increase pf COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Yakima County and has announced continuing vaccination and testing efforts until further notice.
YHD said that as of July 27th, Yakima County had a case rate of 229 per 100,000, which has doubled in the last two weeks. Additionally, 23 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of these new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Yakima County, more than 96% are from people who are not vaccinated. The Yakima Health District acknowledges the need for and importance of continuing to have community-based testing and vaccine distribution. This is why the State Fair Park testing and vaccine site will remain open after July 31st, but the Sunnyside Community Center testing and vaccine site will close after July 31st.
Individuals can call 2-1-1 for additional testing sites in their area. COVID-19 testing continues to be recommended for anyone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. The Yakima Health District will continue to have mobile vaccine clinics throughout the county offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 years and older. Individuals are encouraged to visit YakimaVaccines.org to find a mobile vaccine location near you.