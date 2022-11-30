Yakima helps support Heintz family with bazaar and silent auction

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima community is rallying around the Heintz family from Naches, after learning their 20-month-old is facing childhood cancer for the second time in his life.
Tahner Heintz was diagnosed with ALL leukemia at seven months old. While he went into remission for a short time, at 18 months, the cancer cells were back, accompanied by spine cancer.
The Heintz family is currently in Seattle waiting for Tahner to get a blood cord transplant and start chemotherapy and radiation.
Back home, Tahner's aunt, Ashley Ruiz, said she's doing everything she can to raise money to help the family stay together so one parent doesn't have to leave Seattle to come home and work.
She's held fundraisers like costume contests, raffles and more to help raise money for the family.
"I just wish I would do more, I really could my brother is the baby, both parents are passed away, so you know that older sister slash mom role and I just feel so helpless for them," Ruiz said.
Local businesses have helped donate to the fundraisers.
Taste & See Deli in Yakima is one business working to help the family. In addition to giving donations, they are also selling homemade potholders at their deli and giving proceeds to the family.
The Owner Holly Jorgenson said the Heintz are family, and family always helps family.
"It's been hard financially I'm sure and it's probably not going to get easier for a while so anything we can do as a family, as a community and at Taste & See and even further community wide," Jorgensen said.
Karlie Reynolds, Tahner's mom, said they've been able to stay together over the last year in Seattle thanks to the help from the community and her family is so grateful.
Zach Heintz, Tahner's dad, said they never expected so much support.
"It's an unexplainable feeling," he said.
Reynolds attended the last bazaar for Tahner and said all the love was amazing.
"A lot of tears," she said.
The family hopes to pay it forward in the future.
Another bazaar and silent auction will be held for the family on Saturday, December 3 at the Selah Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be raffles, vendors and you can even buy tickets to win a trip to Hawaii.
Ruiz said she hopes lots of people show up to help her family.
"You see on TV all the time please donate to St. Jude's, please donate to this, well this is a local family here that really needs our help right now," Ruiz said.
