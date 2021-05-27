YAKIMA, WA - West Valley High School made a memorial remembrance wall to honor their alumni service men and women who died in the line of duty.
"Our hope and plan is that we honor, celebrate, and never forget these fallen veterans," said Colonel Brian James who spoke at the ceremony.
After five years in the making, the high school's JROTC cadets unveiled the memorial wall recognizing the 15 heroes who all went to West Valley High School.
Steven Winmill, a US Army veteran, brushed his fingertips over the engraved name of Steven J Cullen.
In 1981, Winmill was Cullen's battalion commander. He said Cullen died on a mission overseas and his body was never recovered.
"When you have a fellow cadet and you lose them, it kind of touches you," said Winmill.
Colonel James said Winmill is the reason Cullen's name is on the wall.
"He was a unique character, he was really something," said Winmill, "it was my honor to be able to put Steve's name on here."
The memorial wall located in the West Valley High School main entrance is open to the public.