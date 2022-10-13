Yakima holds Community Action Day to fight vandalism

YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima held its first annual Community Action Day at Washington Middle School on October 13, teaching the community about vandalism and what they can do about it. People learned how to identify and report vandalism and heard from numerous officials.
Free Sherwin-Williams paint kits were distributed to attendees, which they can use to paint over any future vandalism on their property.
Law enforcement, city officials, community organizations and schools attended to clarify who holds what roles when it comes to vandalism.
“The City of Yakima aims to reduce vandalism cases by making neighborhood improvements to deter future criminal activity through graffiti abatement work,” said Randy Beehler, Communications and Public Affairs Director.
How to report a code violation in Yakima
There are multiple ways to report code violations in Yakima, which lead to a response from code compliance officers. These officers respond to concerns about private property conditions that could affect public safety or the quality of life. Some examples of these violations include: excessive garbage, overgrown lots, illegal businesses, graffiti, parking in a front yard, illegal signs and other public nuisances, according to Yakima city code.
Report online through Yak Back.
Leave a message about your concern at the Code Compliance Hotline, 509-576-6657, 24 hours a day. Note whether you would like to stay anonymous.
Email Code Administration at codes@yakimawa.gov describing your concern.
Stop by City Hall during business hours to report in-person.
