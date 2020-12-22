Yakima home destroyed after early morning fire, wind threatening nearby homes

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded at 12:23 am today, Tuesday, to a structure fire in the 1800 block of South 12th Avenue.
The first firefighters at the scene found a single-story residence well involved in fire. Occupants advised YFD that everyone was out of the structure.
Winds at the time were more than 20 mph, causing a wind-driven fire with homes threatened on three sides. The first-arriving engine called for a 2nd alarm due to the volume of fire and threat to neighboring homes.
Due to high winds and rapid fire growth, firefighters were not able to get into the building to extinguish the fire from the inside. Crews fought the fire from a defensive approach (from the exterior) to prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings and as a safety precaution for firefighters.
A 3rd alarm was called due to continued fire growth. Crews contained the fire to the building and the 3rd alarm was later canceled.
No injuries were reported.
The house and its contents are a total loss. The dollar loss is estimated at $250,000.
The home’s occupants are being assisted by family and the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crews are still monitoring hot spots for the remainder of today, Tuesday.