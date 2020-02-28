Yakima home owner deals with second flooding within a year

YAKIMA, WA- A homeowner is dealing with damage from a water main break.

The home owner Andy Torres said "it's a lot to deal with."

Torres said he was devastated when he came home and saw his house flooded... For the second time.

He says water main breaks keep flooding his house.

"It's not fair for anybody in the neighborhood to go through this again. It's not the first time, second time but apparently it happened in the past as well," said Torres.

Torres lives near 58th Avenue and Englewood Avenue.

On Thursday morning a water main broke on 58th Avenue.

City of Yakima Firefighter's were able to quickly contain the break, however the damage to Torres' home was already done.

"Just devastation, you know I have six kids living here and it's really difficult for them to come back from school and look at their rooms again," said Torres

Part of his house flooded last year when a completely different pipe on Englewood Avenue broke.

Now in order to get his home fixed he needs to go through the Nob Hill Water Association.

The General Manager, Zella West said they "will be having to analyze and taking a look at this main line to see if it needs to be scheduled for a replacement."

Neighbors on the scene said this has happened other times through out the years, however West said otherwise.

"Having two this close together is an unusual circumstance and I don't have any record of any other ones in this area," said West.

Due to the damage Torres said his family will have to stay with relatives or go to a hotel for a few nights.