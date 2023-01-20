YAKIMA, Wash.-
The City of Yakima will host an open house about the ongoing East-West Corridor project on Monday, January 23 at the Yakima Convention Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to a press release from the City of Yakima representatives from the City of Yakima, Yakima County and the corridor project team will be available to answer questions at the open house.
The East-West Corridor project will build an overpass and bridge from the intersection of E. H St. and N. 1st on the westside of I-82 in Yakima to Terrace Heights.
Topics to be discussed at the open house include:
- Project development and the environmental review process.
- The project layout and footprint.
- The East-West Corridor construction schedule.
