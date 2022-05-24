YAKIMA, Wash. —
This summer, a celebration of the life and freedom of African Americans will be held in Yakima County for Juneteenth through the Yakima County NAACP, the OIC of Washington, the Seasons Performance Hall and Shaw and Sons Funeral Home.
Juneteenth is sometimes referred to as African American Independence/Freedom Day. It marks the end of slavery across the United States on June 19, 1865. While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed over two years earlier, little action had been taken to ensure changes were made. Slavery was still active across the country, even unaffected in many areas. Even when Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered in 1865, slavery remained.
It wasn’t until federal troops came to Galveston, Texas that June 19 to ensure the freedom of enslaved people that action was taken.
U.S. General Gordon Granger read General Orders No. 3, which said “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
Word spread and celebrations began, kicking off the first-ever Juneteenth.
Events will be held in Yakima on June 17-19 in honor of the holiday.
A free musical presentation by Danae Howe will be available at the Seasons Gallery and Bistro at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. The Seasons is located at 101 N Naches Avenue.
On Saturday, June 18 the Yakima County NAACP will host its 31st annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 610 S 9th Street. Entertainment, food and resources will be available for the public starting at noon.
Doors open at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 for the Seasons First Annual Juneteenth Life and Freedom Celebration for the Yakima Community, which starts at 5:30 p.m. The event will start with an in memoriam slideshow for local African American losses during COVID-19, which is set to an a capella traditional hymn by Seattle vocalist Josephine Howell. As the evening goes on, Howell will progress to perform gospel chorus, blues and jazz. Tickets are available online. General admission is $15 and dinner is a la carte.
