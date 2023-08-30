YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Housing Authority has partnered with Yakima Parks and Recreation for a National Night Out.
Yakima National Night Out is typically hosted on the first Tuesday of August. However, due to extreme heat, the Yakima Housing Authority postponed the event until September.
Music and local dance performances will be at the National Night Out Event.
Other featured activities include:
- Food, including hamburgers, snow cones, and popcorn.
- Face Painting
- Craft table
- raffle prizes.
The free event will host over 45 vendors.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services will also have a mobile unit to provide Flu and COVID-19 vaccines
Yakima National Night Out will be at Miller Park, 513 N 3rd Street, Yakima, Washington.
The event will take place on September 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.