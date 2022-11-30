YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima Humane Society is joining in the BISSELL Pet Foundation's national "Empty the Shelters: Holiday Hope" pet adoption event from December 1-11.
The Yakima Humane Society, located at 2405 West Birchfield Road, will provide fee-waived adoptions for cats and dogs older than seven months and $50 adoptions for animals under seven months.
"We are so thrilled to be a part of this program and have high hopes to get animals home in time for the holidays," said Sheryl Haga, Executive Director of the Yakima Humane Society.
The BISSEL Pet Foundation is a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.
According to the BISSELL Foundation the "Empty the Shelters" event is the largest funded adoption event in the country, with over 160,000 pets adopted since 2016.
