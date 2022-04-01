Yakima Humane Society offers new dental services for your pets

YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Yakima Humane Society’s new mobile dental machine will begin services the second week of April, offering a low-cost option for pet owners to purchase pet dental care. Its Spay & Neuter Clinic is expanding its services to include dental procedures.
The society was able to purchase the machine through donor support. Through donations, it is offering a kickoff price between $150 and $200, depending on the pet size. Extractions will be $5 per root, with optional bloodwork.
Appointments can be scheduled through the Spay & Neuter Clinic at 509-426-2460. It hopes to increase capacity over time, but reminds the community that space is limited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.