YAKIMA, WA - Much needed services will resume as Yakima Humane Society Spay and Neuter clinic will be accepting public appointments for spay and neuter as well as vaccinations. Starting Tuesday, May 26 surgeries will recommence.
Sheryl Haga, Director of Business Operations states “There will be continued protocols in place that we ask the public to be aware of. All check ins and check outs will be done curbside. We will not be allowing individuals in the building at this time. All registrations will occur via telephone and payments will be processed at the time of scheduling appointments. By following these steps this will keep with social distancing procedures as well as help keep a healthy staff.”
The adoption center will continue adoptions via appointments only. When an appointment is made, the potential adopter will be met at the front door by a staff member and temperature will be taken. No one under the age of 18 will be allowed to enter the facility. These protocols will more than likely remain in place until fall.
To schedule an appointment of spay/neuter and vaccinations, please call 509-426-2460.
For an appointment for adoptions, redemption or meet and greet with a specific animal, please call: 509-457-6854.
Animal Care and Control emergencies, please call: 509-575-6038