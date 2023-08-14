SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Yakima Humane Society to host dog vaccine event in Sunnyside Washington.
Vaccines and microchips will be available for dogs of all ages. No cat vaccines will be available.
According to YHS, if you are planning to pay with cash do not bring bills larger than $20. Credit and debit cards will be accepted at the event.
If your dog is reactive and requires a muzzle while being vaccinated you must provide your own.
Vaccines available are:
- Rabies $20
- Canine 1-DAPPV $15
- Bordetella $15
- Microchips $25
The Vaccine event will on August 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. And located at 327 E. Edison Ave in Sunnyside Washington.
