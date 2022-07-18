ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Starting August 1, 2022, animal care services at the Ellensburg Animal Shelter will be provided through the Yakima Humane Society following a staffing shortage in Ellensburg.
The Ellensburg Animal Shelter is overseen by the Ellensburg Police Department, but suffered from staffing issues in January. The city examined the shelter’s model, considering alternate options in the wake of staff shortages.
After getting no bids on proposal requests last April, the City of Ellensburg reached out to the Yakima Humane Society to negotiate a contract. They agreed that the city will rent the grounds to YHS, who will in turn handle all animal services. For the next three years, Ellensburg will pay the humane society $60,000 per year.
“I’d like to thank City staff and Kittitas County Friends of Animals for thinking creatively to find a cost-effective strategy to improve services for lost and surrendered animals,” said Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist. “We look forward to developing a relationship with Yakima Humane Society.”
Current full-time shelter employees through EPD will stay full-time, working only out of the police department. Those employees will now work on enforcement activity.
For the next year, a transition team through the Yakima Humane Society will meet to review the shelter’s progress. According to YHS executive director Sheryl Haga, the partnership will allow YHS to focus on certain services, like microchipping, adoption events and low-cost vaccination clinics.
“We are excited at this opportunity to bring our services to Ellensburg…” said Haga. “We look forward to getting to know the needs of the community and to continue to give voices to those who have none.”
