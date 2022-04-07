YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Humane Society's Spay and Neuter clinic got its first mobile dental delivery system because of donations from the community and is now offering low-cost dental services.
According to St. Francis Veterinary Hospital, if your dog has bad breath after slobbery kisses, that's a sign that bacteria is building up. Cleaning your dog's teeth regularly can help prevent that.
The device is just like a cleaning device at your local dentist; they use this for cleaning, dental extractions, and polishing teeth.
The veterinarian at the clinic will also send medication home for the animals if necessary.
"It's important to keep up on that because it affects their heart, it also affects their overall health and overall body function and it will just for a longevity of your pet its very important to keep up," said Kerstin Luisi the clinic director for the Yakima Humane Society. "Just like with people it's important to keep your teeth cleaned, it's important for your pet as well. It's also unpleasant to be sitting next to a dog that's going to lick you and then you smell it."
Luisi said the community of Yakima saw the need for dental care for pets and wanted to help make it an option for everyone.
"A lot of people have animals that are in situations where they needed dental," said Luisi. "Some of our donors emailed and said I have two dogs and both their breaths and their teeth are very bad, they're older and they need this as a service and their regular vet is either not getting them in or they can't afford it at that time so they just saw the need and were willing to give to that."
The low-cost dental service started earlier this week on Tuesday and many people in the community have already taken advantage of it.
Right now, the Human Society said it is fully booked with appointments for the next few weeks but they will start taking new appointments soon.
If you would like to book an appointment you can call them at, (509) 426-2460.
