WASHINGTON, D.C.-A combination of grants and loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help strengthen rural infrastructure across Washington, with a Yakima water project included in the funding.
The funding announced by the USDA includes $3,288,000 in grant funding and $1,345,000 in loans from the USDA. According to a press release from Senator Patty Murray's (D-WA) Office the funding will cover two projects in Washington, one to install new water mains in Yakima and one to replace asbestos concrete pipes with PVC pipes in Thurston County.
“Access to safe and reliable drinking water is absolutely essential—it’s a right, not a privilege,” said Senator Murray. “With these federal dollars, the Sun Country Estates Maintenance Association will finally be able to replace water mains, meters, and valves that are past their useful life—and ensure their senior residents in Yakima have clean water.”
$2,875,000 in grant funding and $988,000 in loan funding from the USDA’s Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program will be used by the Sun Country Estates Maintenance Association in Yakima to install new water mains, meters and valves to replace the current ones according to Senator Murray's press release.
Other projects in Washington receiving funding:
- Thurston County: $357,000 in loan funding for Holiday Valley Water in Thurston County to replace 60-year-old asbestos concrete pipes with PVC.
- Columbia County: $413,000 in grants for Columbia County Public Hospital to renovate a building and create the Touchet Valley Childcare Center.
