Yakima installs Christmas tree downtown

YAKIMA, Wash. - The city of Yakima installed this year's Christmas tree on Millennium Plaza early Tuesday morning.
Putting a Christmas Tree up in Downtown Yakima and lighting it is an annual tradition for the city.
This year's tree is about 10 feet smaller than last year's. It stands about 20 feet tall. According to the Director of the Downtown Association of Yakima Andrew Holt, the douglas fir was donated by community member Lyn Hartman.
Crews started installing the tree around 9:30 a.m. and finished fairly quickly. Since the tree was smaller this year, it fit into the tree mount on the first try after a bit of shaving down.
Holt said he can't remember a time when this happened before.
"Surprised? yes. Flabbergasted? yes," he said. "I mean usually we're down here at two o'clock in the afternoon and we're still trying to get the tree in the ground, so this year was for whatever reason was extremely easy."
The annual tree lighting will happen after the Christmas parade on December 4. The parade starts at 6p.m.
