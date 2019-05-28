Yakima is one Washington's cities with the lowest population increase

YAKIMA WA,- A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Seattle as one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.
Seattle had a population increase of over 15,000 people from 2010 to 2018.
Smaller cities and towns show smaller increases
- Seattle went from 610,639 to 744,955 people with a 22% increase.
- Spokane went from 209,455 to 219,190 people with a 4.6% increase.
- Yakima went from 91,646 to 93,884 people with a 2.4% increase.
- Zillah went from 3,032 to 3,149 people with a 3.8% increase.
- Grandview went from 10,895 to 11,147 people with a 2.3% increase.
- Naches went from 813 to 831 people with a 2.2% increase.
For a a full list of Washington's city populations go to the United States Census Bureau website.