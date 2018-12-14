YAKIMA, WA - On December 13, 2018, three men were officially charged by the prosecutor’s office for the brutal attack that led to the death of Jacob Ozuna.
On December 10, 2018, Yakima County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to the Yakima County Jail to investigate a vicious assault on Ozuna by three other inmates. Ozuna was sent to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. An autopsy showed Ozuna died from severe blunt force trauma including a swollen head and bleeding brain. Deputies requested charges of murder in the first degree against the three suspects.
Julian Luis Gonzalez a 20-year-old male from Toppenish, Deryk Alexander Donato a 25-year- old male from White Swan, and Felipe Luis Jr a 19-year-old male from Yakima were all charged with one count each of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder.
Detectives continue to investigate and analyze the evidence.