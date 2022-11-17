Yakima jails struggle to book inmates in special housing

YAKIMA, Wash. - Since the pandemic restrictions lifted, the Yakima County Jail and Yakima City Jail have seen their general populations decline. However, they continue to see a big need for booking inmates into special housing.
Special housing is housing separate from the rest of the jail or prison population. People that are arrested and booked into special housing need additional attention because of mental health problems, medical problems or they may be under the influence of drugs and detoxing.
According to the Chief of the Yakima County Department of Corrections, Bill Splawn, it would be a safety concern to mix these inmates into the general prison population.
According to Corrections Commander for the Yakima City Jail Maritza Davis, YPD has seen more inmates are in need of special housing this year than in past years.
The city jail is limited in special housing. They have one special housing room where they can closely monitor that inmate. Commander Davis said the city jail also only has part-time health services and only houses men.
"We accept people that we can obviously keep safe while they're in our care and if we don't have a way to do that then we will not accept somebody," Commander Davis said.
The Yakima Police Department has a contract with the county jail to house women they arrest and people that need higher levels of care than its jail can provide.
The county jail is also limited in special housing, with about 20 beds. All those beds are full.
"Once those beds are full, then it's on a case-by-case basis," Chief Splawn said. "For serious felony crimes, they almost always have access and are booked into the jail."
Chief Splawn said the county jail has expanded special housing as much as possible and it's not often they don't to book people.
Chief Splawn said they reject about 160 inmates in a year. He said compared to their population that's not very much. Right now, the county jail is housing about 650 prisoners, and it has a capacity to hold 1,000.
However, one thing Chief Splawn is working on to try to decrease the number of repeat offenders in special housing is expanding mental health services.
"My thought is, if we find those ways to do that, we can not only have more room in the jail, but we can use those funds elsewhere in the community," Chief Splawn said.
Splawn said he aims for programs to work at least 10 percent of the time or higher and added the current mental health program they have in the county jail has been helping some inmates already.
