YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington Association of Child Advocate Programs (WACAP) and the Yakima Juvenile Court are hosting a community open house on Friday, April 21 from 3:30-5:30.
The community open house is an opportunity for WACAP and the court to profile their organizations and unveil the pinwheel project to raise awareness for child abuse awareness month.
Information sessions and staff will be available to answer questions and highlight children in the dependency system and the need for volunteers throughout the community at the open house according to a press release from Yakima County Superior Court.
The open house will be at the Yakima County Juvenile Court building at 1728 Jerome Ave in Yakima.
Since 2008 the pinwheel has been established nationwide as the symbol of child abuse prevention. The pinwheel represents playfulness, joy, and childhood according to today's press release.
389 pinwheels will be placed on the lawn in front of the Juvenile Court according to today's press release. Each pinwheel represents a child in the Yakima County Dependency system because of child abuse or neglect.
The open house on April 21 will take place on Yakima County Juvenile Court adoption hearing day, when families officially adopt foster children.
