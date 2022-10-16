YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department took to Facebook this morning to announce police dog, Trex is facing unknown medical issues. The department asks you to keep Trex in your thoughts as he goes through treatment next week.
According to YPD, Trex has been experiencing significant medical problems over the last year and they've continued getting worse. The dog has been seen at the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine and several local veterinary clinics. Trex has had several tests and biopsies done but vets haven't been able to diagnose him.
Trex has been taking different medications and appetite stimulants, but he has continued losing weight. According to YPD's Facebook post he's down 30 pounds and most of his appetite is gone.
Trex will be going back to the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine for treatment next week. YPD hopes to post an update on Trex's condition soon.
