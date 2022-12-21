YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Health District (YHD) has reported the first flu death of the season in Yakima County.
The seasonal flu, respiratory synctial virus (RSV) and COVID continue to be widespread across the state according to the YHD.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) was also recently notified of a death from the flu.
"Even if you are not considered to be at high-risk for severe illness, getting vaccinated and utilizing public health recommendations will protect not only yourself, but those around you," said Melissa Sixberry, Director of Disease Control, YHD.
Steps to take to avoid the flu this winter from the YHD:
- Get vaccinated against the flu and COVID.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Don't go to the emergency room unless it is absolutely necessary.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes.
- Wash hands often.
- Wear a mask in crowded areas.
