YAKIMA, WA — The Kiwanis Club of Yakima will donate $75,000 to the YMCA, which will benefit children and families in Yakima. The donation will be presented to YMCA Director Bob Romero on Tuesday October 1st at the noon meeting at the Howard Johnson Hotel.

Active in Yakima for 98 years, the club will present $75,000 for the Kiwanis Deck at the soon to be completed YMCA and Yakima Rotary Aquatic Center on River Road and 40th Ave. in Yakima.

“Kids need Kiwanis, now more than ever before, and the new aquatic center is an example of how service clubs can meet a need in our community,” said Becky Nissen, President of the Yakima Kiwanis Club.

Nissen said the Kiwanis Club of Yakima supports several local projects to benefit children, including accessible playground structures, Barge Lincoln Kiwanis (Baliki) Steel Drum band, Kiwanis Blue Jeans Basketball program, Free Bikes 4 Kids Yakima, Kiwanis Songfest, Yakima Arboretum Nature Day Camp the Yakima Greenway and annual camperships to YMCA Camp Dudley, to name just a few.

The Kiwanis Club of Yakima hosts two fundraisers annually, including the Kiwanis Apple Cup Luncheon and Kiwanis Rock the Gap at the Greenway, all to raise money to support projects that benefit children.

The Kiwanis Club of Yakima welcomes new members who want to serve their community, socialize and have fun. Information about becoming a member is available by emailing joinyakimakiwanis@gmail.com or by attending their weekly lunch meeting at noon every Tuesday at the Howard Johnsons in Yakima.