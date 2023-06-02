YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Libraries (YVL) Bookmobile service is back this summer and the community is invited to celebrate the relaunch.
YVL will be hosting two Bookmobile Reveal events to celebrate on June 10 and June 17. On June 10 the Bookmobile will be at Miller Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On June 17 the Bookmobile will be in South Hill Park in Sunnyside from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Yakima Valley Libraries has long recognized a great need to provide Library services to rural and underserved communities. For many residents, particularly children, transportation is a barrier to visiting one of YVL’s 16 libraries,” spoke Sherrie Prentice, Technical Services & Outreach Manager.
According to a YVL press release the Bookmobile Reveal events will be 30-minute programs and ribbon cuttings with the public welcome to explore the modern Bookmobile and enjoy popsicles.
YVL's modern Bookmobile is a converted 29 foot 2019 RV, featuring a computer workstation, wi-fi and wheelchair accessibility. According to YVL's press release it has the capacity to carry 3,000 items similar to what is found in YVL's physical branches.
The new Bookmobile will be decorated with artwork celebrating diversity, culture and ecology by local artist Consuelo Soto Murphy.
“Our Bookmobile will be able to go to communities across Yakima County where access to a physical library may not be possible," said Francisco Garcia-Ortiz, PhD, Public Libraries Service Director.
