YAKIMA, WA - The city of Yakima limits its residents to 2 yard and garage sales every year to be considerate of neighbors said the city's communication and public affairs director, Randy Beehler.
"Some people could have multiple yard sales a year and that does cause disruption in the neighborhood," said Beehler.
That being said, the city only regulates this rule by the number of neighbor complaints.
As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Yakima, Beehler said people should consider pausing spring cleaning sales.
"The fact that the numbers are heading in the wrong direction, should cause people to pause a little bit," said Beehler.
Although these sales are typically outside, it's still important to mask up and stay physically distant from others said, Beehler.
The city of Yakima regulates yard and garage sales signs on public property. Beehler said people can't nail them to streetlight poles because they can cause traffic view issues.
Yard and garage sale rules also vary by city. In Pasco, residents need a city permit to host a public sale.