YAKIMA, Wash. — After threatening to kill employees at a business in Yakima on June 16, Charles Hoffert avoided arrest, caused a standoff and bit a K9 officer. Yakima police officer Timothy Brandsma reports going to the man’s home on Summitview Avenue around 11:40 a.m. to arrest him for felony harassment, but he refused to leave the house.
Hoffert, in his 60s, was called by Brandsma and designated crisis responder Nikki Rogers. According to Brandsma, Hoffert said he would not comply, that the responders would have to “come in and kill him.” Additionally, Sergeant Mark Grow used the in-car PA system to tell Hoffert he was under arrest for felony harassment.
According to the felony harassment probable cause documents, Hoffert had claimed to be part of the Mexican Mafia and told employees he was coming to kill them. Someone claiming to know Hoffert for 16 years told police they were positive Hoffert was responsible. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph A. Brusic charged Hoffery with the Class C felony of harassment, threat to kill on June 17.
As time went on and Hoffert remained inside, Sergeant Grow announced through the car system that he would be charged with resisting arrest if he did not come out, but he still stayed inside.
The responders requested a search warrant and the assistance of the Yakima Crisis Response Unit. The search warrant was approved shortly before 2:15 p.m.
The SWAT Team went inside first, finding Hoffert hiding in a bathroom. K9 Trex made the first contact with him. Hoffert was using a metal bar to try and keep the police away. One sergeant reported seeing him hit K9 Trex in the side with the bar, then shove Trex with the bar to the other side of the hallway by putting the bar in the dog's mouth.
Despite appearing injured to the sergeant, Trex fought back by biting the metal bar, keeping Hoffert from pulling it back toward him. SWAT used this opportunity to kick down the bathroom door, breaking the metal bar, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Hoffert had about a foot left of the bar, which he started swinging at the SWAT members. Trex dropped its leftover piece of the metal bar and bit Hoffert in the right hand, which was wielding the metal. According to YPD Officer McKinney, Hoffert then bit Trex on the neck and ear, bringing him close. He “appeared to really be trying to hurt K9 Trex,” as said in the affidavit.
SWAT members were then able to bring Hoffert into custody. A Significant Incident Report was filled out for Hoffert for harming a police dog. His preliminary hearing was June 21, when his bail was set at $5,000. Bail for his felony harassment case was set at $10,000 which includes the $5,000. His arraignment is scheduled for July 1 at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.