YAKIMA, Wash.- Timothy Harrison admits to the previously unsolved murder of Linda Berukoff according to Yakima Police.
According to court documents, on January 30th 2020 Yakima Police responded to a report of a dead body on the 800 block on N front St.
When officers arrived on scene they spoke to the witness who had made the report.
The witness stated that he discovered the body near the fruit bins next to the train tracks while walking in the area an immediately called 911 according to YPD.
After Officers on scene observed the body detectives and forensic units were called in according to court documents.
Based on injuries present on the body officer Cays stated that "These injuries were consistent with a violent assault".
Yakima Corner then took custody of the woman for autopsy and DNA swabs.
A sexual assault kit was done and clippings of the victims finger nails were taken according to court documents.
The Corner determined that this was in fact a homicide due to the blunt force trauma to her head and chest.
Officer Cays had also identified the victim to be 58-year-old Linda berukoff.
In 2021 results came back with a DNA profile of the attacker. When originally run through the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) no match to an existing profile was made.
however, In March of 2023 during a routine search of CODIS a match between the DNA collected from Berukoff and Timothy Harrison was declared.
Two months after Linda Berukoff's murder Harrison attempted to pick up a woman for the purposes of having sex, When the woman denied his request he was angered to the point of running her down with his car.
Harrison was convicted of this crime and sentenced to prison.
As a result of Harrisons felony conviction DNA was collected from Harrison.
When Harrison's DNA was entered into CODIS a match was provided.
According to court documents, this DNA match prompted officer Cays and detective Lee to review survalence footage of the 2020 crime scene. The reciew of footage placed Harrison's car near the scene on the night of the murder.
On April 14th 2023 detective Lee and officer cays went to the correctional facility Harrison was being held.
According to Court documents officer Cays began to present Harrison with the evidence collected.
According to court documents Harrison then admitted to the crimes presented.
According to court documents the evidence collected and Harrison's statement, Harrison had solicited Linda for sex and took her to the place where the crime took place. He then became aggressive when taking her clothes off. Evidence collected at the scene indicated that there was significant struggle and Linda was non consensual. Timothy then used a rock at the scene to hit Linda several times in the head.
According to court documents, Harrison stated that he believed Linda was dying or about to die as a result of his actions.
According to the Superior Court of Washington for Yakima, A preliminary hearing was held on July 6th for the charges of murder in the 1st degree, assault with a deadly weapon, murder in the 2nd degree.
According to court documents, Harrison was transported back to the Washington State Penitentiary.
Harrison will make another appearance in the Superior Court of Washington for Yakima on July 20th for an arraignment hearing according to court documents.
